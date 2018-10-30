Greenleaf Trust Has $4.15 Million Stake in Wendys Co (WEN)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its position in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 51.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 241,888 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 259,859 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Wendys were worth $4,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Wendys by 4.7% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,686,000 after purchasing an additional 35,983 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Wendys during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Wendys during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Wendys by 1.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 367,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Wendys by 362.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,386,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44. Wendys Co has a 52 week low of $13.57 and a 52 week high of $18.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.58.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Wendys had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Wendys Co will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WEN. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Wendys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Mizuho set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Wendys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Wendys in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.93.

The Wendy's Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. The company's restaurants offer a range of chicken breast sandwiches, chicken nuggets, chili, French fries, baked potatoes, salads, soft drinks, desserts, and kids' meals.

