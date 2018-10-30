Greenleaf Trust Has $11.30 Million Stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Roper Technologies comprises about 0.2% of Greenleaf Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $11,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth about $149,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 82.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

ROP opened at $277.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Roper Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $248.03 and a twelve month high of $312.65.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 8th were given a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.52%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.37, for a total value of $223,777.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $312.35 per share, with a total value of $156,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,543,617.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $306.00 to $299.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.25.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

