Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Monday. They currently have a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. UBS Group upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Greenbrier Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.25.

GBX traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.81. 9,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,053. Greenbrier Companies has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $64.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.74.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.23). Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $689.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 24.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 5,558 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 95,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after buying an additional 32,853 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,673,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 176,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,634,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $698,000.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America and Europe. Its Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; and pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

