Great-West Lifeco (GWO) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Great-West Lifeco Inc (TSE:GWO) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$36.00 to C$33.00. The company traded as low as C$29.59 and last traded at C$29.64, with a volume of 210932 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$29.75.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GWO. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a C$38.00 price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$36.36.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.09. Great-West Lifeco had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of C$10.61 billion for the quarter.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth accumulation and annuity products.

Featured Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.