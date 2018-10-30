Great Panther Silver (GPR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Great Panther Silver (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 31st. Analysts expect Great Panther Silver to post earnings of C($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Great Panther Silver (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). Great Panther Silver had a negative net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of C$22.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$21.03 million.

GPR stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.89. 5,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,992. Great Panther Silver has a one year low of C$0.82 and a one year high of C$1.86.

Great Panther Silver Limited operates as a silver mining, and precious metals producer and exploration company. The company also explores for gold, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its exploration properties include the El Horcón, Santa Rosa, and Plomo projects in Mexico; and the Argosy project in Canada.

