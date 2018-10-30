Granite Real Estate (GRT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Granite Real Estate (TSE:GRT) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Granite Real Estate to post earnings of C$0.88 per share for the quarter.

Granite Real Estate (TSE:GRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported C$3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$2.38. The company had revenue of C$62.14 million for the quarter.

Granite Real Estate has a 1 year low of C$30.78 and a 1 year high of C$38.97.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th.

About Granite Real Estate

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

