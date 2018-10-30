Government Properties Income Trust (GOV) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:GOV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Government Properties Income Trust from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded Government Properties Income Trust from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $14.00 price target on Government Properties Income Trust and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Government Properties Income Trust from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Government Properties Income Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.60.

Get Government Properties Income Trust alerts:

GOV stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $898.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Government Properties Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $19.05.

Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:GOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $108.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.95 million. Government Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Government Properties Income Trust will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 26th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.90%. Government Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.15%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Government Properties Income Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,680,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,642,000 after buying an additional 15,572 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Government Properties Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Government Properties Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Government Properties Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Government Properties Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,768,000. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Government Properties Income Trust

Government Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which primarily owns properties located throughout the United States that are majority leased to the U.S. Government and other government tenants and office properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC market area that are leased to government and private sector tenants.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Government Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Government Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.