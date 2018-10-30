Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) Debt Trading 1.1% Higher Earnings

An issue of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) bonds rose 1.1% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The debt issue has a 5% coupon and is set to mature on May 31, 2026. The debt is now trading at $90.88 and was trading at $90.63 one week ago. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes predict parallel moves in its share price. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is 17.95%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Argus decreased their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber to $30.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group set a $30.00 price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 80.7% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 33.7% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 13.3% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 14.3% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile (NASDAQ:GT)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

