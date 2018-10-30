Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give L’Oreal (OR) a €222.00 Price Target

L’Oreal (EPA:OR) received a €222.00 ($258.14) price target from equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.30% from the stock’s previous close.

OR has been the subject of several other research reports. Oddo Bhf set a €205.00 ($238.37) target price on L’Oreal and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €210.00 ($244.19) target price on L’Oreal and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €195.00 ($226.74) target price on L’Oreal and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €215.00 ($250.00) price target on L’Oreal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €193.00 ($224.42) price target on L’Oreal and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €202.38 ($235.33).

Shares of L’Oreal stock traded up €0.30 ($0.35) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €180.05 ($209.36). 1,300,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,017. L’Oreal has a 52 week low of €170.30 ($198.02) and a 52 week high of €197.15 ($229.24).

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

