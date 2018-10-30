Golden Star Resources (GSC) Price Target Raised to C$7.50

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.50 to C$7.50 in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 61.99% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Desjardins cut their price objective on Golden Star Resources from C$1.65 to C$1.60 in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th.

Shares of GSC traded up C$3.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,736. Golden Star Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.70 and a 1-year high of C$4.83.

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). Golden Star Resources had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 1,299.50%. The business had revenue of C$99.53 million during the quarter.

In related news, insider Martin Philip Raffield acquired 42,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.73 per share, with a total value of C$30,841.77. Also, Director Samuel Theodorus Coetzer acquired 43,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.93 per share, with a total value of C$40,455.00. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 141,655 shares of company stock valued at $112,626.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

