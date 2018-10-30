Goldcorp Inc. Expected to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (GG)

Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Goldcorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Goldcorp’s FY2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Goldcorp had a return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.46 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Goldcorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank set a $13.00 price objective on Goldcorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised Goldcorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.79 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Goldcorp in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

Shares of NYSE GG opened at $8.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Goldcorp has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $15.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 8.04 and a beta of -0.09.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldcorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Goldcorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldcorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldcorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldcorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goldcorp Company Profile

Goldcorp Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's principal producing mining properties include the Éléonore, Musselwhite, Porcupine, and Red Lake mines in Canada; the Peñasquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.

