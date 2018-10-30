Gold Pressed Latinum (GPL) Market Cap Reaches $23,173.00

Gold Pressed Latinum (CURRENCY:GPL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 30th. During the last week, Gold Pressed Latinum has traded flat against the US dollar. One Gold Pressed Latinum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0903 or 0.00001366 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gold Pressed Latinum has a total market capitalization of $23,173.00 and $0.00 worth of Gold Pressed Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.33 or 0.02428671 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00634512 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00018124 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00026971 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00024041 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000044 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00021091 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00009688 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015661 BTC.

Gold Pressed Latinum Coin Profile

Gold Pressed Latinum (CRYPTO:GPL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt Jane hashing algorithm. It launched on August 27th, 2013. Gold Pressed Latinum’s total supply is 256,527 coins. Gold Pressed Latinum’s official website is www.scificrypto.info/gpl/index.htm

Gold Pressed Latinum Coin Trading

Gold Pressed Latinum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Pressed Latinum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Pressed Latinum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gold Pressed Latinum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

