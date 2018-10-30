Global Water Resources Inc (GWRS) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $11.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.04 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Global Water Resources an industry rank of 183 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GWRS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Global Water Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ GWRS opened at $10.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. Global Water Resources has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $10.99. The company has a market capitalization of $221.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of -0.08.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Water Resources will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 16th will be paid a $0.0236 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 15th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 233.33%.

In other news, Director Debra Coy acquired 4,126 shares of Global Water Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $41,466.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,430 shares of company stock worth $73,830. Insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 2,704.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 266,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 257,251 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Global Water Resources by 2.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 362,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 7,265 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Global Water Resources by 4.3% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 156,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Global Water Resources in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Global Water Resources in the second quarter valued at about $2,149,000. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2017, it served approximately 51,000 people in approximately 20,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

