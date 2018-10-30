Global Payments (GPN) Updates FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) issued an update on its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.12-5.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.96-3.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.95 billion.Global Payments also updated its FY18 guidance to $5.12-5.22 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,329,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,076. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $95.32 and a 1 year high of $129.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $857.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GPN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a $117.08 rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.83.

In other news, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $71,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,453.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.93, for a total transaction of $353,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,955 shares of company stock worth $11,773,553 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments, and check-related services. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, online reporting, industry compliance, and payment card industry security services.

