Global Net Lease (GNL) Now Covered by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GNL. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Net Lease from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. B. Riley set a $24.00 target price on Global Net Lease and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Global Net Lease from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th.

Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $20.41 on Monday. Global Net Lease has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $22.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.44). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $70.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.81 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Net Lease will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a $0.1775 dividend. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.97%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNL. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Net Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Global Net Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Global Net Lease by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Global Net Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Global Net Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 56.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

