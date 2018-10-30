Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (GBT) Stake Lessened by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,450,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767,345 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.12% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $291,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 21.4% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 42.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 12.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GBT opened at $34.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 4.33. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $31.50 and a 52 week high of $68.05.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GBT. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $96.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. SunTrust Banks set a $70.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Blood Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.67.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, insider Lesley Ann Calhoun sold 2,004 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $99,979.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,952.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

