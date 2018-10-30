Glencore (GLEN) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on the natural resources company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on Glencore and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on Glencore and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 480 ($6.27) price objective on Glencore and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.97) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 394.88 ($5.16).

GLEN opened at GBX 310.25 ($4.05) on Monday. Glencore has a 12 month low of GBX 270 ($3.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 416.91 ($5.45).

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

