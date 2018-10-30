Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Has $97.32 Million Stake in Freshpet Inc (FRPT)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC decreased its stake in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,651,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,556 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Freshpet worth $97,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 16,490 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Freshpet by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,526,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Freshpet by 130.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Freshpet in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,868,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Freshpet by 26.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Freshpet news, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,405.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 3,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $132,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,556,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,458,300 over the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.13. 7,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,173. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -326.80 and a beta of 1.83. Freshpet Inc has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $40.58.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.08 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freshpet Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.14.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

