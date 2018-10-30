Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Cuts Holdings in LGI Homes Inc (LGIH)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,630,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,289 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned 7.21% of LGI Homes worth $77,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in LGI Homes by 26.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 4,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 1.8% in the second quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 36.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 4.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 6.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LGIH. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Wedbush set a $65.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.88.

NASDAQ:LGIH traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.58. The stock had a trading volume of 11,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,909. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 15.32 and a quick ratio of 1.47. LGI Homes Inc has a 12 month low of $37.16 and a 12 month high of $81.88.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $419.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.52 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 28.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that LGI Homes Inc will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, South Carolina, North Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, and Minnesota markets. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and townhomes, as well as move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

