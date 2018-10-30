Gildan Activewear (GIL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.73 per share for the quarter.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$986.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$946.47 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 10.70%.

Shares of TSE GIL opened at C$39.08 on Tuesday. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of C$33.03 and a one year high of C$42.18.

In other Gildan Activewear news, Director George Jason Heller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.97, for a total value of C$99,925.00.

GIL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Desjardins cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$41.50 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, August 3rd.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Printwear and Branded Apparel. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Smart Basics, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, Gold Toe, and Mossy Oak brands.

