Genuine Parts (GPC) Shares Gap Down to $99.75

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $102.32, but opened at $99.75. Genuine Parts shares last traded at $98.33, with a volume of 2079760 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.60.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parsec Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth $235,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth $211,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Genuine Parts by 6.6% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in Genuine Parts by 441.7% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 3,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth $676,000. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement and industrial parts, electrical and electronic materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Poland. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment through 57 NAPA automotive parts distribution centers and 1,100 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.