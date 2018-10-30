Gentherm (THRM) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Gentherm from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Longbow Research reissued a sell rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Roth Capital set a $43.00 price target on shares of Gentherm and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentherm from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Gentherm from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Gentherm stock opened at $43.33 on Friday. Gentherm has a fifty-two week low of $30.17 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.60.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $258.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.61 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 2.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gentherm will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald T. Hundzinski purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.90 per share, with a total value of $68,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,242.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $983,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,823,274.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Gentherm by 43.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 47,395 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Gentherm by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,155 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Gentherm by 1.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,841 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Gentherm during the first quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Gentherm during the second quarter worth approximately $1,437,000.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, and manufactures thermal management technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers automotive seat comfort systems, including seat heaters, variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide individualized thermal comfort to automobile passengers; and integrated electronic components, such as blowers and electronic control units.

