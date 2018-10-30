GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A) Given a €25.00 Price Target at Cfra

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been assigned a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective by equities research analysts at Cfra in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Cfra’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €31.97 ($37.17).

Shares of G1A stock traded down €1.00 ($1.16) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €25.58 ($29.74). 394,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,805. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €34.06 ($39.60) and a 12-month high of €42.88 ($49.86).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

