Gartner (IT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Gartner (NYSE:IT) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 1st. Analysts expect Gartner to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Gartner has set its FY18 guidance at $3.51-3.91 EPS.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.98 million. Gartner had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 35.04%. Gartner’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect Gartner to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:IT opened at $140.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.19. Gartner has a 1-year low of $111.57 and a 1-year high of $161.21.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 38,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.26, for a total value of $5,430,443.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,173,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,474,807.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mr Thomas Christopher sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total transaction of $209,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,807,139.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 55,306 shares of company stock worth $7,795,227 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on IT. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a report on Sunday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $144.00 target price on shares of Gartner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.45.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through four segments: Research, Consulting, Events, and Talent Assessment & Other. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to our analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

