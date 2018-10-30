Garrison Capital (GARS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter.

Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Garrison Capital had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $9.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 million. On average, analysts expect Garrison Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Garrison Capital stock opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. Garrison Capital has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.30.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GARS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garrison Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. National Securities boosted their target price on shares of Garrison Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Garrison Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Garrison Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th.

Garrison Capital Inc is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, ?one-stop? senior secured or ?unitranche? loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies.

