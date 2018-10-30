Garrett Motion (GTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter.

NYSE GTX traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $14.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,309,872. Garrett Motion has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

GTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Garrett Motion in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Garrett Motion in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Garrett Motion in a report on Monday, October 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

There is no company description available for Garrett Motion Inc

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.