Garmin (GRMN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 31st. Analysts expect Garmin to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Garmin has set its FY18 guidance at ~$3.30 EPS.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $894.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.76 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 18.72%. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect Garmin to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN opened at $61.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $70.77.

In related news, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 75,000 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $4,670,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,799,429 shares in the company, valued at $112,050,443.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Clifton A. Pemble sold 15,637 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,094,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,951,036 shares of company stock valued at $254,685,426 in the last quarter. 17.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Longbow Research set a $75.00 price objective on Garmin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 price objective on Garmin and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.40.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

