Gain Capital (GCAP) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gain Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Gain Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Gain Capital in a research report on Friday, August 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Gain Capital in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of GCAP stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. Gain Capital has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $331.24 million, a P/E ratio of -36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.22.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Gain Capital had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $95.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.77 million. Research analysts anticipate that Gain Capital will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 10th. Gain Capital’s payout ratio is currently -120.00%.

In other Gain Capital news, Director Alex Goor acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $316,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 196,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,533.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Gain Capital in the third quarter valued at $3,907,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gain Capital by 1,767.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 479,134 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gain Capital in the second quarter valued at $2,729,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Gain Capital in the second quarter valued at $2,277,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gain Capital in the third quarter valued at $1,183,000. 53.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gain Capital Company Profile

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Retail, Institutional, and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets.

