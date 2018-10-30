Gain Capital (GCAP) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Gain Capital in a report on Friday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gain Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered Gain Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Gain Capital in a report on Friday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gain Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of Gain Capital stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.24 million, a PE ratio of -36.95, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.22. Gain Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $95.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.77 million. Gain Capital had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 25.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Gain Capital will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alex Goor bought 14,931 shares of Gain Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $105,412.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,818.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Gain Capital by 51.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 10,526 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Gain Capital during the second quarter valued at $146,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Gain Capital during the second quarter valued at $247,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Gain Capital during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Gain Capital during the second quarter valued at $707,000. 53.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Retail, Institutional, and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets.

