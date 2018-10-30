FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Stingray Digitl (RAY) Issued By National Bank Financial

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Stingray Digitl in a report issued on Wednesday, October 24th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.79.

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$34.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$33.11 million.

