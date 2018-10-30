FY2019 EPS Estimates for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) Increased by Gabelli

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) – Analysts at Gabelli boosted their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report issued on Friday, October 26th. Gabelli analyst M. Trusz now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $5.45 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.35. Gabelli has a “Buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Gabelli also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s FY2020 earnings at $6.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LECO. BidaskClub raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $105.00 price objective on Lincoln Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.44.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $77.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19. Lincoln Electric has a 1-year low of $75.07 and a 1-year high of $101.34.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. The company had revenue of $737.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.42 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 7.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LECO. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 24,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $3,573,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 157,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,731,000 after buying an additional 9,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William E. Macdonald III sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $325,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,938.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn Jo Lincoln sold 3,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total value of $295,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,194 shares in the company, valued at $4,158,655.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 41.16%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company's welding products include arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

