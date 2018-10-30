FY2018 EPS Estimates for Texas Instruments Incorporated Decreased by Analyst (TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Texas Instruments in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $5.40 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.49. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q4 2018 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $5.14 EPS.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Macquarie set a $100.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Nomura cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.11.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $90.18 on Monday. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $87.90 and a 12 month high of $120.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.19.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 59,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Texas Instruments by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 20,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Martin S. Craighead acquired 10,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.70 per share, with a total value of $999,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.94%.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 20th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

