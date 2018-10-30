FY2018 EPS Estimates for Stryker Co. Raised by Piper Jaffray Companies (SYK)

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) – Piper Jaffray Companies increased their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Stryker in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings of $7.27 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.25. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q4 2018 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.38 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $7.98 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $8.74 EPS.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 28.00%.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.45.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $161.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.59. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $146.80 and a fifty-two week high of $179.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MayTech Global Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 18,487 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,409,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 40,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 354,407.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,717 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 95,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Stryker news, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 37,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.84, for a total transaction of $6,317,563.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,470.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.17, for a total transaction of $133,627.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,203.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 28.97%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

