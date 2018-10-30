FY2018 EPS Estimates for Spirit Airlines Incorporated Boosted by Analyst (SAVE)

Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) – Investment analysts at Imperial Capital upped their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note issued on Friday, October 26th. Imperial Capital analyst M. Derchin now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $3.77 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.62. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ Q2 2019 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.00 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Buckingham Research set a $56.00 price target on Spirit Airlines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Spirit Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

Shares of SAVE stock opened at $52.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $34.08 and a one year high of $53.72.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $904.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.05 million. Spirit Airlines had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 8.55%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delek Group Ltd. boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 374,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,613,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 7,732 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Chou Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,818,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $540,000.

In related news, SVP Rocky Wiggins sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total transaction of $27,105.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $35,647.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

Recommended Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.