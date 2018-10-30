FY2018 EPS Estimates for Packaging Corp Of America (PKG) Raised by Analyst

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note issued on Friday, October 26th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $8.02 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.90. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Packaging Corp Of America’s Q4 2018 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $8.70 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a $120.00 price target on Packaging Corp Of America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus dropped their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.91.

PKG opened at $89.34 on Monday. Packaging Corp Of America has a 1-year low of $83.54 and a 1-year high of $131.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.77.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.08. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 86,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,541,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Packaging Corp Of America during the 3rd quarter worth $1,482,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Packaging Corp Of America during the 3rd quarter worth $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 13th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.49%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

