FY2018 EPS Estimates for Leidos Holdings Inc Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (LDOS)

Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2018 EPS estimates for Leidos in a research note issued on Thursday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $4.35 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Leidos’ Q4 2018 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.55 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

LDOS has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.13.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $61.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Leidos has a 12-month low of $57.50 and a 12-month high of $72.30. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.66.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Leidos had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,424,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $792,073,000 after buying an additional 3,122,237 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 344,305.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,725,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,803,000 after buying an additional 1,724,968 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Leidos by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,468,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $322,662,000 after buying an additional 687,970 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Leidos by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,728,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $119,568,000 after buying an additional 621,080 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Leidos by 1,319.2% in the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 293,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,298,000 after buying an additional 272,501 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

