FY2018 EPS Estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Boosted by William Blair

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) – William Blair upped their FY2018 EPS estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report issued on Thursday, October 25th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $3.89 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.64. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s FY2020 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.89% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BMY. Barclays increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.42.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $49.73 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $46.94 and a 12 month high of $70.05. The company has a market cap of $82.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.16%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Selective Wealth Management purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 85.8% in the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 3,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

