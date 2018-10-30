FY2018 Earnings Estimate for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Axalta Coating Systems in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AXTA. Nomura cut their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $23.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.26. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $38.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, EVP Joseph F. Mcdougall sold 34,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $1,023,973.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,767 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,420.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Shaver sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $7,432,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 690,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,538,316.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 345,391 shares of company stock valued at $10,268,682. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,018,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $333,966,000 after purchasing an additional 527,527 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 40.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,860,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $141,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,710 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,092,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,057,000 after purchasing an additional 23,544 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 30.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,736,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,266,000 after purchasing an additional 863,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 8.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,723,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $112,853,000 after purchasing an additional 279,374 shares during the last quarter.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes coatings systems. It operates through the following segments: Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base. The Transportation Coatings segment offers advanced coatings technologies to original equipment manufacturers of light and commercial vehicles.

