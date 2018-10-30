Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. (FSNN) Shares Bought by Cowen Prime Services LLC

Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its position in Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSNN) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,436,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,600 shares during the quarter. Fusion Telecommunications International makes up 1.7% of Cowen Prime Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cowen Prime Services LLC owned about 1.83% of Fusion Telecommunications International worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Fusion Telecommunications International by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,446 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 34,880 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fusion Telecommunications International by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,098 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 17,046 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Fusion Telecommunications International by 673.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 108,195 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 94,204 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fusion Telecommunications International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,809,000. Finally, KEMPER Corp acquired a new stake in Fusion Telecommunications International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $357,000. 16.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Fusion Telecommunications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Dawson James assumed coverage on Fusion Telecommunications International in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fusion Telecommunications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

In other news, insider Jonathan Kaufman sold 113,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $448,802.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,201.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fusion Telecommunications International stock opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $6.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $183.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.58.

Fusion Telecommunications International (NASDAQ:FSNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.15). Fusion Telecommunications International had a negative return on equity of 147.98% and a negative net margin of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $120.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.57 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Fusion Connect, Inc provides integrated cloud solutions to small, medium, and large businesses. Its proprietary service platform enables the integration of solutions in the cloud, including cloud voice and unified communications, contact center, cloud connectivity, and cloud computing, as well as additional cloud services, such as storage and security.

