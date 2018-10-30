Fulgent Genetics (FLGT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.07%. On average, analysts expect Fulgent Genetics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.99 million, a PE ratio of -32.73 and a beta of 0.39. Fulgent Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56.

FLGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.10 target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Fulgent Genetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.12.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

