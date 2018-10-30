FS Investment Co. (FSIC) Shares Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in FS Investment Co. (NYSE:FSIC) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 858,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,564 shares during the period. FS Investment comprises approximately 3.6% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in FS Investment were worth $6,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of FS Investment by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,806,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,426,000 after buying an additional 53,896 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of FS Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,542,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of FS Investment by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,687,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,406,000 after buying an additional 128,674 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of FS Investment by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 945,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after buying an additional 50,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its position in shares of FS Investment by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 820,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after buying an additional 154,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

FSIC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.25. The stock had a trading volume of 17,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89. FS Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $8.30.

FS Investment (NYSE:FSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $95.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.53 million. FS Investment had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 19.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that FS Investment Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 19th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.16%. FS Investment’s payout ratio is currently 91.57%.

FSIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of FS Investment in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered FS Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered FS Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. FS Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.92.

FS Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

