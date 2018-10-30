Frontier Communications (FTR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Frontier Communications to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter.

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Frontier Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Frontier Communications to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FTR opened at $4.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $471.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. Frontier Communications has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $12.19.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontier Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $4.20 price target on shares of Frontier Communications in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut Frontier Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Frontier Communications in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Frontier Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Frontier Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.20.

Frontier Communications Company Profile

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides broadband, Ethernet, traditional circuit-based, and voice services; and software defined wide area network, multiprotocol label switching, and time division multiplexing data transport and optical transport services to small, medium, and large enterprises, as well as advanced hardware and network solutions and services, and customer premise equipment.

