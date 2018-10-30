Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 47,379 Shares of Semtech Co. (SMTC)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,360,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 47,379 shares during the period. Semtech comprises 1.6% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 6.58% of Semtech worth $242,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 6.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,134,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,775,000 after buying an additional 549,595 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the second quarter worth $24,791,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 1,173.5% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 361,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,012,000 after buying an additional 333,180 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the second quarter worth $13,230,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the third quarter worth $11,226,000. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Rockell N. Hankin sold 2,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $167,774.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,045,836.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Asaf Silberstein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,480,302.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,886 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,967. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMTC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Semtech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.55.

SMTC stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.05. 2,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.62. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $60.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.52.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $163.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications.

