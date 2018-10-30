Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Raises Stake in Webster Financial Co. (WBS)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,162,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,332 shares during the quarter. Webster Financial makes up approximately 0.8% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 2.34% of Webster Financial worth $127,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WBS. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 46.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,396,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,975,000 after acquiring an additional 440,873 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 121.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 402,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,638,000 after buying an additional 221,008 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 17.4% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,116,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,099,000 after buying an additional 165,678 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 42.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 437,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,878,000 after buying an additional 131,197 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 1,565.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 111,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after buying an additional 104,437 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WBS traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $58.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,409. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $51.68 and a 52-week high of $69.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.18.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. Webster Financial had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $302.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 5th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.97%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WBS shares. Barclays raised shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Monday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, and Private Banking.

