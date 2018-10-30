Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRE) PT Set at €57.00 by UBS Group

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) received a €57.00 ($66.28) price target from investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.38% from the company’s current price.

FRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €78.00 ($90.70) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €81.85 ($95.17) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €76.14 ($88.54).

Shares of FRE stock traded down €0.94 ($1.09) on Tuesday, reaching €57.22 ($66.53). 1,741,414 shares of the stock were exchanged. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a one year low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a one year high of €80.00 ($93.02).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

