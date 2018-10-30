Freeport-McMoRan Inc to Post FY2018 Earnings of $1.78 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note issued on Thursday, October 25th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the natural resource company will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.71. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Clarkson Capital lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.18.

Shares of FCX opened at $11.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $20.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,118,042 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $19,297,000 after purchasing an additional 296,228 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 126,793 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,366 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,996,247 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $34,455,000 after purchasing an additional 75,434 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.09%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in the United States, Indonesia, Peru, and Chile. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde and El Abra mines in South America.

