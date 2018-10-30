Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) Shares Sold by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lowered its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 39.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 584,349 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 387,982 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $8,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,256,568 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $449,011,000 after purchasing an additional 17,780,072 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,267,197 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $470,631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041,164 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,791,970 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $238,008,000 after purchasing an additional 73,674 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth $190,933,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 8,504,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $146,787,000 after purchasing an additional 978,232 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Shares of NYSE FCX traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.41. 1,004,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,778,220. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $20.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 2.48.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.18.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in the United States, Indonesia, Peru, and Chile. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde and El Abra mines in South America.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.