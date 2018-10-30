Franks International (FI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Franks International (NYSE:FI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Franks International to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $132.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.91 million. Franks International had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 36.85%. Franks International’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect Franks International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FI stock opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. Franks International has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $9.75.

In related news, Director D. Keith Mosing sold 18,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $165,840.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,101,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,428,874.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder By-Pass Corporate Stock Trust sold 97,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $858,258.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,367,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,767,000.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,717,862 shares of company stock valued at $46,849,937 over the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Franks International in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.75 price target on shares of Franks International in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Franks International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Franks International in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Franks International from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Franks International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.68.

About Franks International

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

