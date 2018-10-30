Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) will report earnings per share of $0.75 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.78. Franklin Resources posted earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Resources will report full year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Franklin Resources.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The closed-end fund reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 12.10%.

BEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.27.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $30.50. The stock had a trading volume of 377,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,215,207. Franklin Resources has a twelve month low of $28.12 and a twelve month high of $45.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 28.84%.

In related news, insider Jed A. Plafker sold 4,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $158,337.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,721.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 11,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $350,022.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,272,000. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 26,554 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 158,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,077,000 after buying an additional 84,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 17,808 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Resources (BEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.