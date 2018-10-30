Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2018 // No Comments

Equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) will report earnings per share of $0.75 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.78. Franklin Resources posted earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Resources will report full year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Franklin Resources.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The closed-end fund reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 12.10%.

BEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.27.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $30.50. The stock had a trading volume of 377,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,215,207. Franklin Resources has a twelve month low of $28.12 and a twelve month high of $45.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 28.84%.

In related news, insider Jed A. Plafker sold 4,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $158,337.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,721.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 11,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $350,022.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,272,000. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 26,554 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 158,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,077,000 after buying an additional 84,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 17,808 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Resources (BEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply