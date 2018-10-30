Franklin Resources (BEN) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Friday. They currently have an underperform rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BEN. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Resources from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.27.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $29.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.49. Franklin Resources has a 52 week low of $28.12 and a 52 week high of $45.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The closed-end fund reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 16.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 28.84%.

In other news, insider Jed A. Plafker sold 4,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $158,337.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,721.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 11,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $350,022.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 30.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,790,481 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $120,537,000 after purchasing an additional 879,164 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,197,116 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $102,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,189 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,371,504 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $43,955,000 after acquiring an additional 144,888 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,339,874 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $42,943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,254,557 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $40,209,000 after acquiring an additional 10,077 shares during the period. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

